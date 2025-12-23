Two Kearny detectives awarded their gold shields

Kearny Police Officers Christopher Montes and Estefania Castaneda successfully completed the department’s detective probationary program and have been awarded their gold Detective Shields. This milestone reflects their demonstrated investigative ability and commitment to serving the Kearny community.

Det. Christopher Montes

Montes, 35, has deep roots in Kearny, having moved here as a child from Brooklyn, with his Salvadoran-immigrant parents. After beginning his career in the automotive industry, he fulfilled a long-held goal by enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2011. His dedication to service later brought him to the Kearny Police Department in 2017.

Montes deployed to Bulgaria in 2024 as a military police officer in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and returned to Kearny in early 2025, where he continued to excel as a patrol officer and field-training officer. His supervisors describe him as highly professional, motivated, detail-oriented and someone who consistently exceeds expectations.

He is known for thorough investigative work, exceptional written reports, strong communication and a proactive approach to complex incidents.

Montes is currently completing a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems with a specialization in computer forensics which are skills that will support his investigative responsibilities.

Det. Estefania Castaneda

Castaneda, 34, immigrated to the United States from Chile aged 10 and has built a career dedicated to public service.

Before entering law enforcement, she worked extensively as an EMT and gained experience in fast-paced emergency environments. She later graduated from the Essex County Police Academy as the commanding officer of her class, earning the Female Physical Training Award.

Her path in law enforcement has included service as a corrections officer with the Hudson County Department of Corrections and later with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Kearny Police Department in 2024.

Castaneda quickly distinguished herself as one of the patrol division’s strongest report writers, a clear communicator and an officer known for her empathy, particularly when working with female and juvenile victims. Evaluators describe her as professional, reliable, compassionate and possessing strong investigative instincts.

Fluent in Spanish and highly regarded by peers and supervisors alike, she has been praised for her initiative, judgment and ability to bring calm and clarity to sensitive incidents.

A commitment to professional growth and service

The Kearny Police Department’s detective-selection process includes a rigorous working assessment designed to identify officers who exhibit investigative ability, effective communication skills, sound judgment and the capacity to manage complex follow-up investigations. Both Montes and Castaneda exceeded these expectations throughout their training period.

“They continually pushed to find answers, asked the right questions and were always hungry for more work. That kind of initiative is what makes strong detectives,” Det. Sgt. John Fabula, Detective Bureau supervisor, said.

