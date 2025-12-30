Obituaries for Dec. 31, 2025

Michael J. Conklin

Michael J. Conklin died Dec. 27, 2025.

He was 73.

Born in Newark, he moved to Kearny 20 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Michael was employed by the State of New Jersey as a court clerk in the Essex County Court House. He enjoyed his memberships with the Ironbound Irish and the Sons of The American Legion Post 408.

Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Flatley) and loving father of Maureen Conklin-Guglich (her husband Rob) and Kevin M. Conklin, he was the brother of the late Richard, William, Joseph and Thomas. He is also survived by his mother in law Lucille Flatley, his sisters-in-law Lucille Rogers and Carol Velez along with loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Alzheimer’s research in Michael’s memory.

Marie T. DeMartino

Marie T. DeMartino (Simone), 86, died Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at home in Kearny after a courageous battle with cancer.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born and raised in Newar, Marie had lived in Kearny since 1961.

She was the cafeteria supervisor at St. Stephen’s Grammar School in Kearny for many years before retiring in 2000.

Mrs. DeMartino was a member of the St. Stephen’s Seniors and served on the Special Concerns Committee at the church. She also was a member of the Friendship-Harmony Club at the Henrietta Benstead Senior Citizens Center in Kearny.

Marie is survived by her children, Marlena DeMartino and her husband, Robert Del Presto, Dana DeMartino and her boyfriend, Kevin Murphy, Joseph DeMartino and Terri Norton. She was the sister of John Simone and his wife, Nora, Michael Simone and his wife, Camille and Victoria Luzzi and her husband, Frank, sister-in-law of Rose, Vincent and Joyce DeMartino. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. DeMartino was predeceased by her husband, Joseph DeMartino, and one brother, Leonard Simone and his wife Donna.

Marie was a die-hard New York Yankee baseball fan, having been to Yankee Stadium too many times to count. Mickey Mantle was her favorite Yankee and she would never admit Aaron Judge is better …

She was known for her strong (and stubborn) personality, quick wit and vast knowledge, rarely missing a correct answer while watching Jeopardy! She enjoyed relaxing with her favorite television shows, cooking for her family, and spending Saturday nights at the Stack with her friends after Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contribution in Marie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Leonard Van Orden

Leonard Van Orden, 85, of Milford, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Kearny, died peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2025.

Born in Newark on Sept. 12, 1940, to the late Horace and Margaret (Mikulewicz) Van Orden, Len built a life defined by service to his community and devotion to his family. He enjoyed a long career in truck leasing and various sales fields, but his true legacy was found in his local involvement. He was a familiar face at the Kearny Republican Club and served his community on both the Kearny Board of Education and the Board of Health. Many also remember him for his hands-on work as a rigger for the Kearny Crew Boathouse. He briefly served in the Army and was honorably discharged due to injury.

Len was married for 57 years to the love of his life, the late Carole Lynne Van Orden (Becker). Together, they shared a deep appreciation for their Scottish and Irish heritage. Len was often seen tailgating at Giants games, proudly wearing a custom kilt Carole had hand-sewn for him and he never missed an opportunity to follow a local pipe band. In their later years, Len and Carole cherished their annual trips to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, returning with photo books that captured a lifetime of shared memories.

He is survived by his six children and their spouses: Leonard H. Van Orden (Laura), Gretchen Cuccio (Frank), Paul Van Orden (Marissa), Laura Rudberg (Scott), Maria Carrie (Gordon) and Quyen Leberknight (Alan).

Len was a proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren: Stephen (Laura), Samantha (Harry), Katie, Joseph, Kelly, Emily C., Ava, Emily W., Madelinh, Olivia, Oliver, Jack, Avery, Charlotte, Toby, and Claudia. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Lucy Cuccio and Franklyn Fontan.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Leonard was preceded in death by his siblings Dennis “Butch” Van Orden, Penelope Van Orden, Deborah Van Orden and Hidie Van Orden-Harkey.

Cremation was private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to celebrate Len’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Operation Smile.

Arrangements were by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

Nicholas James Burke

Nicholas James Burke, 89, of North Arlington, died peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 19, 2025.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen née Costello; his devoted son, Michael (Kimberly) Burke, and his treasured granddaughters, Riley Burke and Regan Burke. He was predeceased by his mother Marguerite Glynn Burke, father Nicholas Burke, brother James Burke, sister Margaret Quinn, sister Mary Fine and granddaughter Corey Lynn Burke.

Nick was born and raised in Hoboken. After graduating high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Upon being honorably discharged, he opted to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the Hoboken Fire Department before finding his true calling as a high school teacher.

For 31 years, Nick taught the youth of Hoboken the fundamentals of photography, woodworking and printmaking. He also found time to continue his education by obtaining two master’s degrees.

After retiring, he stayed busy by volunteering at Queen of Peace church in North Arlington, where he worked alongside the Connors, friends who became family.

By his side for the last 66 years was his loyal and loving wife, Kay. They moved from Hoboken to Kearny in the early ‘70s, where they purchased their first home and raised their son, Michael. Together, Nick and Kay filled their later years by making memories with their cherished granddaughters, Corey, Riley and Regan.

“Pops” was the driver and “Gram” rode shotgun as they took the girls to school, the park and the zoo, among other favorite spots. The time Nick took to create special moments with his loved ones has left an indelible imprint on their lives.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Dominican Republic Mission Team, 13 Faun Drive, Wallingford, Conn. 06492.

Christie Ann Cardinal

Christie Ann Cardinal, 59, of Kearny, died Dec. 20, 2025.

Visiting and a service took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Christie was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Gloria Cardinal. She leaves behind her loving daughter Amanda Acerra (her husband TJ) and her bonus daughter Crystie Glasser and her loving partner John Pearn. Sister of Kenny Paterson and the late Judy Paterson Sherry, Jeanne Paterson Dominguez and Billy Paterson, Christie is also survived by her granddaughter Camille and the father of her daughter Robert Del Sapio.

Christie was a lifelong Kearny resident. She loved animals, music, and most of all, her family and friends. She was selfless and helped anyone who asked her in a time of need. She will be missed by many

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the ASPCA in her memory.

