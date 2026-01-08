Obituaries for Jan. 7, 2026

Loretta S. Korzon

Loretta S. Korzon (nee Sawyer) died Jan. 4, 2026.

She was 95.

She lived most of her life in Kearny before moving to Toms River.

There will be a Mass on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Loretta was the wife of the late Bill and mother of Bob Korzon (his wife Claire Wiggins) and the late Diann. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Emily Sawyer, her grandchildren Jill Korzon (Jay Hingos), Jocelyn Passarello (Steve) and Rob Korzon (Jess) along with her great-grandchildren Raina, River, Lucas, Macklan, Caden, Liliana, Andi and Avery. She was the aunt of Gerry and David.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.

Frank Greco

Frank Greco, 61, died Dec. 31, 2025.

He was born Aug. 10, 1964.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, in the Greco Family Mausoleum.

Frank spent his career in commercial real estate, starting at PWC and finishing as a managing director at Savills. He worked closely alongside his brother managing the family’s real estate holdings. Outside of his professional career, Frank found his greatest joy on the water. Frank was a member of the Atlantis Yacht Club, where weekends were spent with family and friends since the ‘80s. Frank was active in the Ridgewood baseball community and known by many as “Coach Greco.”

Above all, Frank was a devoted father. He shared an especially close relationship with his son Alex, whom he adored. Frank would travel the state attending Alex’s baseball games and practices, alongside Marianne. When off the baseball field, Frank, with many family members, cherished their boating excursions together. From summer trips to Newport and Florida to weekend trips to the Hamptons, Frank would be at the helm. Frank had a passion for steakhouses. Each birthday, Frank, Alex his brother and nephew would travel in search for the best. Those excursions have taken them from New York to LA.

Everyone who knew Frank knew of his sense of humor and his passion for sharing stories, “the good days,” as he would refer to them.

Frank will be remembered for his love of family and the many meaningful relationships he maintained throughout his life.

Frank was predeceased by his beloved parents, Mauro and Maddalena Greco. He is survived by his devoted son, Alex, with whom he shared a deep and enduring bond, his former wife, Marianne (Larry), his brother, Nat and his wife JoAnn, their children, Christopher and Adrianna (Anthony), his eight additional nieces and nephews, cousin Stephen Zarrelli, close friend Nelson and numerous other relatives and long-time friends who spoke with him weekly and will miss his presence deeply.

Frank’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Tadeusz Kulikowski

Tadeusz Kulikowski died Jan. 1, 2026.

He was 69.

Visiting will be Jan. 6, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. His Mass will celebrated be at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Harrison. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Husband of Anetta and father of Victoria, he was the brother of Zofia, Agata, Hanna, Benek, Alicja and the late Piotr. He was the nephew of the late Jozefa and Bruno Zajkowski and is also survived by the loving Zajkowski family.

Jose Cespedes

Jose Cespedes died Dec. 28, 2025.

He was 85.

Born in Manzanillo, Cuba, he lived in Harrison before moving to Kearny in 1994.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service took place in the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Jose is survived by his wife Rosa, his sons and their fiancées Jose and Noemi and Will and Lisa. He was the brother of Henry and grandfather of the late Jose.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Jose’s memory.

