It’s time again for a look ahead to 2026: predictions

Once again, the last year was an interesting one around the globe and that is certainly the case locally — but as we do every January, here’s a look at some predictions of what we think could happen in 2026.

In Kearny, there will be at least nine candidates on the primary ballot. The four Democratic incumbents — George Zapata, Dennis Solano, Eileen Eckel and Stathis Theodoropoulos — will face stiff primary challenges from a slate of Democrats supported by Mayor Carol Jean Doyle.

Sydney J. Ferreira, a Republican, at least for moment, will again run — this time for Fourth Ward councilman — and lose for the sixth time in six tries. His next opportunity to run will come in 2029.

Of course, we also wouldn’t be surprised if Eckel saw the writing on the wall and finally decided to call it a career to begin to enjoy her retirement.

Also in Kearny, Police Chief Scott Macfie will have unprecedented input to Doyle and the Town Council in working to save the town substantial cash without a major reduction in services. He’ll mirror many of the policies he’s already implemented in the PD.

In Harrison, current Third Ward Councilman Lawrence M. Bennett will run for mayor of Harrison against the incumbent Mayor James A. Fife. The two are friends and so we’d expect the race to be a clean one. But for Bennett, the window of opportunity is slowly closing. It would be one of the most fascinating races anywhere in New Jersey. We also wouldn’t be overly surprised if former Councilman Anselmo Millan gave it another go.

In East Newark, Mayor Dina Grilo will continue to make significant changes in the East Newark Police Department — all for the better — as she’s already done in the last year.

In North Arlington, Mayor Daniel H. Pronti will seek his third term and win without breaking a sweat. There is no legitimate end to the Republicans’ domination here in sight.

In Belleville, Mayor Michael A. Melham will also easily win his third term, as well. While it will no doubt be a spirited race — anything Melham does, he does with a flare others don’t — he will continue his strong run across the Passaic River.

In Lyndhurst, Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso will continue to make technological improvements at the Police Department, with the support of Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. and Capt. Paul Haggerty, among others, making the township’s department the envy of many police departments across the region.

In Nutley, Mayor John Kelly III will return from Iraq safely and pick up right where he left off, without missing a beat.

