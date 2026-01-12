Jordy Jean named Kearny’s 2025 Police Officer of the Year

Det. Jordenson “Jordy” Jean is Kearny’s Police Officer of the Year for 2025, following a year where he was involved in several major incidents and collars.

A descendant of Haitian immigrant parents, Jean was raised in the City of Newark. He attended Arts High School, the nation’s first public high school for the visual and performing arts, where he studied instrumental music and developed an early appreciation for discipline, teamwork and performance under pressure.

Following high school, Jean continued his involvement in music through his faith-based commitment at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Irvington. He later pursued studies in computer engineering and medical assisting, ultimately working in the medical field with Labcorp at its Somerset County testing facility until September 2013.

It was then Jean was appointed as a sworn Kearny police officer. He soon after graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy. He began his law enforcement career in the Patrol Division, where he focused on traffic enforcement, DUI investigations, theft-related offenses, and the development of strong investigative and report-writing skills.

In January 2019, Jean was assigned to the Detective Bureau, where his work ethic and investigative aptitude quickly distinguished him among his peers. Under the mentorship of senior detectives and supervisors, he developed into a highly capable investigator, known for his professionalism, persistence and attention to detail.

As a detective, Jean has concentrated his career on the investigation of robbery, burglary, forgery, fraud, aggravated assaults, sex crimes and organized retail theft. His work has earned him high regard at both the local and county levels, including strong professional relationships with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and regional retail partners.

Jean is also an active member of the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, where he serves as an interim assistant team leader, operator, less-lethal operator, non-explosive breacher and FAA-licensed drone pilot.

In 2021, Jean was elected to the Board of Directors for Pathways to Independence in Kearny, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At the upcoming Kearny PBA Valor Awards Dinner, Jean will be presented with four Unit Citations, two Investigative Service Awards, one Exceptional Duty Medal and two Certificates of Merit, reflecting a year of sustained excellence in criminal investigations and tactical operations.

Jean will receive Unit Citations for his actions during the arrest of a combative eluding suspect armed with a weapon, for his role in a carjacking investigation and for his investigative contributions to an armed robbery case. He will be awarded an Investigative Service Award for his role in a large-scale organized retail theft investigation involving losses exceeding $100,000 as well as a second Investigative Service Award for identifying and locating suspects responsible for an aggravated assault on a retail employee following a shoplifting incident.

Additionally, he will be awarded the Exceptional Duty Medal for his actions during a homicide investigation involving a barricaded suspect. While operating in his capacity as a Hudson County Regional SWAT Team operator, Jean used a fire extinguisher to contain an active fire while officers attempted to take the homicide suspect into custody, demonstrating decisive action under dangerous and rapidly evolving conditions.

Jean’s career reflects the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and commitment to the community he serves.

“I couldn’t be happier with the cop of the year selection,” Police Chief Scott Macfie said. “Jordy exemplifies what it means to be a police officer. His dedication to the community both on and off duty is an example for all of our newer officers.”

Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, meanwhile, was happy to learn of Jean’s selection.

“Jordy Jean has been an exemplary police officer from day one and I’m very pleased he’s the 2025 Kearny Police Officer of the Year,” Doyle said. “He’s always been such a positive force wherever he is. Whether it’s the work he did to help launch our drone program, to his giving back in the Tour de Force, to serving on the board of Pathways to Independence and so much more, his positive presence in Kearny has always been something I’ve admired. I’m very pleased with this great selection by the Valor Committee.”

