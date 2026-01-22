Pronti touts redevelopment, park improvements & more at NA reorganization

Redevelopment, park enhancements and the construction of a new Senior & Veterans Housing Complex took center stage at the Borough of North Arlington’s 2026 Reorganization meeting.

The meeting, at North Arlington High School, kicked off with the administration of the Oath of Office for Councilmembers Kirk Del Russo and Amanda DeCicco, who were re-elected in November. Del Russo has served on the Borough Council since 2019; DeCicco was appointed last year to fill an unexpired term before winning the seat in November.

“I would like to congratulate Councilman Del Russo and Councilwoman DeCicco on being re-elected to the Borough Council,” Borough Administrator Stephen Lo Iacono said. “They’ve been a very important part of the great things we have been able to accomplish. As we move forward into 2026, I know they will play critical roles in our future success.”

Mayor Daniel H. Pronti highlighted some of the borough’s 2025 accomplishments, including fiscal control, finalizing the purchase of the blighted Comcast property on River Road to be used as overflow parking for sporting events and installing a striking Barcelona-style fountain at Daniel Morris Park.

The mayor also spoke about ways in which Borough leadership effectively communicates with residents, including the bi-annual North Arlington News and the North Arlington Connect smartphone app.

“This app is a free, convenient way for borough officials to share news, events, recycling schedules, municipal ordinances and more with all our residents,” Pronti said of North Arlington Connect. “We hope everyone has the opportunity to add this great communication channel to their devices.”

Looking forward, Pronti spoke about the upcoming groundbreaking for the North Arlington Senior & Veterans Housing Complex at the former VFW site, 200 River Road. The new building will function as a modern senior center and veterans hall, including more than 40 moderately priced rental apartment units built for seniors and veterans.

“We are pleased to be nearing groundbreaking for such an essential and long-awaited project,” Pronti said, noting he is eager for the new building to serve well-deserving seniors and veterans who have given so much to the community.

North Arlington residents will be given preference on availability once the application process begins.

The mayor also noted the borough’s continued efforts to find a suitable partner for the redevelopment of the former Melray’s Furniture Store site, 45 Ridge Road. He emphasized ample parking will be a key priority when evaluating proposals.

Speaking further on parking, the mayor announced the borough is forming a much-needed Parking Advisory Committee, consisting of residents, business owners, professionals, police, Borough employees and a council liaison.

“I want to thank everyone here who is working toward the betterment of North Arlington and shares in our collective vision,” Pronti said. “Let’s embrace positivity, reject negativity, and continue moving our wonderful town forward.”

