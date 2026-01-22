Governor taps new NJSEA CEO

Following Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s nomination of Jill Hirsch to lead the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority, the NJ Sports and Exposition Authority’s Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Hirsch as President and CEO, effective Jan. 23, 2026.

“Jill Hirsch is an exceptional leader with years of experience in public service. As New Jersey prepares to host the FIFA World Cup this summer, I can think of no one better suited to lead the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority than Jill,” Sherrill said. “I am confident that with Jill at its helm, the NJSEA will continue to showcase the best New Jersey has to offer while driving economic growth for our state and region.”

“I am deeply honored by Gov. Sherrill’s confidence in me to lead this vital, multi-faceted organization,” Hirsch said. “The NJSEA is a unique and exceptional public authority with an outsized impact on New Jersey’s economy and global profile. This is an especially exciting moment for our state, with the World Cup and the World Cup Final coming to New Jersey and creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive jobs, tourism, and long-term investment while showcasing New Jersey to a global audience. I am grateful to the board of commissioners for my appointment today, and I look forward to working with the commissioners, the authority’s dedicated staff, our partners and Gov. Sherrill’s administration to ensure these opportunities translate into lasting economic growth and tangible benefits for the people of New Jersey.”

“On behalf of the board of commissioners, we are proud to support Jill Hirsch’s appointment as President and CEO of the NJSEA,” NJSEA Board Chairman John Ballantyne said. “Jill brings a rare combination of public sector experience, operational judgment, and collaborative leadership that will no doubt be an asset to the Authority. The Board is grateful to Nick Mammano for his steady and principled service to the Authority, and we are confident that Jill will lead the NJSEA forward with clarity, accountability, and a strong commitment to the public interest.”

Hirsch brings to the role extensive experience in public service, intergovernmental coordination and stakeholder engagement. Hirsch is an attorney who most recently served as statewide political director and co-lead of the coordinated campaign that helped elect Sherrill and Democrats up and down the ticket.

Previously, she served as district director for Sherrill during her tenure in Congress and worked closely with state, local and federal partners on complex policy and operational matters. Her appointment comes as NJSEA continues to play a central role in statewide economic development, major infrastructure projects, and preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to joining Sherrill’s Congressional office, Hirsch spent her career serving in the critical role of advocating for the rights of children. As an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, she represented children in matters involving abuse, neglect, custody, guardianship, termination of parental rights and juvenile delinquency.

She later worked in the field of adoption, representing both birth mothers and families looking to adopt. In addition, she served on the board of directors of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Essex County.

