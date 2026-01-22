Mayor John Kelly returns to Nutley following Iraq deployment

Nutley Mayor John V. Kelly III has safely returned to New Jersey following his recent deployment to Iraq.

Kelly, the youngest Mayor elected in Nutley history, is an active service member, deployed to Iraq in August 2025. For six months, he served as the unit commander’s legal adviser for the Army National Guard.

Kelly had served two deployments previously, one in the Middle East, and one in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

“I would like to thank the entire community for their prayers and patience during my deployment, and the many care packages sent to me and to my unit,” Kelly said. “I also want to thank Commissioners Petracco, Scarpelli, Tucci and Deputy Mayor Evans and their staff for their support during this time. I want to especially thank the staff of the department of Public Affairs and Health, who did not miss a beat in my absence and continued to deliver the best services possible for the community.

“I was touched by all the letters I received from the entire school at Good Shepherd Academy and the students at Yantacaw School. They brightened not only my day, but those that I served with as well. I could not have done my mission without your support and the support of my family, especially my wife and parents.

“It was an honor to serve my country, especially alongside the professional and honorable men and women with whom I had the privilege of serving every day, many of whom are still in harm’s way. I will continue to pray for them and their families (no service member sacrifices alone) until all deployed service members are home where they belong.”

In honor of the mayor’s service, the township unveiled a “Welcome Home” banner this week on Franklin Avenue between Church and Chestnut streets.

“I’m looking forward to seeing and thanking everyone in person,” Kelly said.

