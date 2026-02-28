Two Harrison police officers save life of non-responsive child

Two Harrison police officers heroically saved the life of a child who had an obstructed airway earlier this week.
According to Det. Lt. Matthew Murphy, of the Harrison Police Department:
On Feb. 23, 2026, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Harrison police officers were dispatched to a home on Washington Street following a report of a child experiencing a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, Officers Luis Terrones and Cindy Alba located an unresponsive toddler who appeared to be in respiratory distress. Officer Terrones immediately assessed the situation and began administering lifesaving first aid in an effort to address a possible airway obstruction. Officer Alba assisted in securing the scene and supporting the emergency response.
Shortly thereafter, personnel from the Harrison Fire Department and Harrison EMS arrived and continued medical treatment. The infant became responsive prior to transport and was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.
“The Harrison Police Department commends Officer Terrones and Officer Alba for their swift, decisive actions and professionalism,” Murphy said. “Their immediate response, along with the coordinated efforts of fire and EMS personnel, was instrumental in achieving a positive outcome.”
