Nutley veterinarian will run in London Marathon

A veterinarian from Nutley will travel across the pond to fundraise for cancer prevention research in her dad’s memory.

Nicole Latini, 27, is running the iconic TCS London Marathon this April after training in her native US, raising vital awareness and funds for World Cancer Research Fund on both sides of the Atlantic.

Her London Marathon bid began in 2022 after her father, Alan Latini, died following a three-year battle with bowel cancer.

Following her dad’s diagnosis, Nicole became committed to transforming her health by losing over five stone (70lbs), running three half marathons and completely changing her diet and lifestyle to help reduce her own cancer risk.

Despite endless rounds of treatment including immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery and clinical trials, Nicole’s father faced his cancer with what she described as “gratitude and grace” before sadly losing the battle Feb. 4, 2022.

“Anyone who knew my father knew him as charismatic, witty, caring, loving, and someone who would do anything for his family. I miss my dad more with every passing day. Every milestone, holiday and birthday is a reminder that he’s not here with us and should be,” Latini said.

Nicole began running one week after her father’s death to cope with her grief and soon set her sights on the 26.2-mile route to stop other families facing the same heartache.

“Running quickly became an instrumental part in coping, even though I was awful at it. Over time, I made it my goal to use my running through grief to give hope to others in honor of my dad,” she said.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Nicole commented:

“Every day we have a choice to show up for our family, community and society. My dad showed up every single day for all of us. I’m choosing to train and show up every day, even when I don’t want to, for him, for all those facing cancer and for everyone experiencing grief.”

Running the London Marathon has a special meaning for Latini. She studied to become a veterinarian in the city, often returning home for the holidays and staying close to her dad through regular video calls. He was determined to see her graduate, but heartbreakingly never made it to London.

World Cancer Research Fund’s UK Director, Steve Greenberg, said:

“We are in awe of Nicole’s commitment to improving outcomes for others in her father’s memory. Channelling her grief in a way that will offer hope to future generations is so selfless, and every step that Nicole takes this April will make our vital work possible. We cannot wait to cheer her on and congratulate her at the finish line.”

You can show Nicole your support by donating or sharing her story at https://events.wcrf.org/fundraisers/nicolelatini/london-marathon

