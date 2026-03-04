On the same night, at the same venue, Kearny celebrates parade marshals & PBA’s finest

On the social calendar in Kearny, there are certain days that serve as a reminder of just how much civic pride this town has. From events such as the annual senior citizens picnic, to the Passaic River Cleanup to the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Town Hall, there are days most people know about before the yearly calendar is even published — and make their way to witness or take part in these events.

But two not-yet mentioned yet events that happen every year — the United Irish Associations of West Hudson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Kearny PBA No. 21’s gala to honor the town’s top cop, among others — often happen late in the winter.

But by some stroke of luck — depending on whom one asks, that luck is either perfect timing or horrid planning — both of those events took place in 2026 on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the same place, the Graycliff in Moonachie, at the same time.

More than 300 people attended one or both of those events, as several well-known and well-loved and admired people were honored. Since both events are equally important in their own right, we’re going to take them in alphabetical order — first the parade and then the PBA ball.

Kevin Quinn

The parade gala feted this year’s honorees — Kevin Quinn, grand marshal and Michael Conlon and Ellen McGirr Murray, deputy grand marshals. Scores of former parade honorees — from Mark Wiggins to Maggie Millar to Marybeth Kennedy to Bill Dow among others — were also on hand.

Following a sit-down dinner, the St. Columcille United Gaelic Pipe Band processed the honorees into the hall for the formal portion of the night. Kearny’s Joe Reese, as he has done for countless years, was the emcee of the night.

Reese turned over the mic to Wiggins, who was responsible for passing on the Grand Marshal’s sash to Quinn. Of course, that didn’t happen before Wiggins, the longtime owner of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, raised Mayor Carol Jean Doyle to the air as he reminded the assembled Doyle, his third-grade CCD teacher, was his “first crush.”

“She was a good teacher and she’s a good mayor,” the always-joking Wiggins said.

Once Wiggins finally yielded the mic to Quinn, it was the grand marshal’s chance to speak. Before we tell you about what he said, it’s important to remember Quinn is in the midst of his 30th year as president of the United Irish and this was the 50th-ever parade (a few parades were lost along the years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Quinn beamed with palpable joy, however, when he finally got to speak.

“When I first got involved with the parade committee, one of the reasons I wanted to do it was because to me, St. Patrick’s Day is the first day the weather is nice and it’s a homecoming — you’d see people you might not have seen all year,” Quinn said. “You’d get together like no time had passed. And there was always a wonderful sense of community for three different towns which makes the challenge of doing a parade unique to every other parade in the state. That’s why we have the longest parade, in distance, in the entire state of New Jersey.”

Quinn also noted the parade was the first to have a woman coordinator, a job he says is the hardest of all.

“And we also have, thanks to COVID, the longest-serving grand marshal in the state,” he said to wild applause, as Pat “Jr.” O’Donnell threw his hands in the air.

As he continued, Quinn reflected on his years on the committee.

“This is something I would never trade in,” he said. “This has been amazing. Most volunteer organizations have people who stay around for a few years. We have people who stay a long time. The average is over 10 years for our organization.”

As he wrapped up, Quinn gave thanks to his wife and son, who were both seated with him at the head table.

Jordy Jean

Just across the hall at around the same time, the PBA gala was taking place and Police Officer of the year Jordenson Jean spoke to the crowd assembled. Like Quinn across the way, the night’s top honoree gave an inspired speech.

Jean began by recalling when he first began to think about becoming a police officer.

“About 15 years ago, a close friend of mine, one of my best friends, in El Paso, Texas, at the time, told me to take a leap of faith,” Jean said. “There was a profession where I would fit, even before I knew who I was becoming. I thought I was just taking a job, but I was wrong … this did not just give me a paycheck, it shaped my character. It shaped my judgment. It taught me have to stand firm in chaos, how to show compassion, even when it’s hard to give it.”

Around this time, Jean offered thanks to some of the people who helped him to get this opportunity, including retired Chief John P. Dowie, former Mayor Alberto G. Santos and the Town Council at the time. Many of those people were there to cheer him on on his special day.

He continued: “To retired Chief George King and Scott Macfie, thank you for trusting me not only to grow but to lead, to grow, to help train the men and woman who will lead this department long after I’m gone.”

Jean also offered thanks to Doyle and current council “for standing behind the men and women of this department.

“All of what we do absolutely starts with you,” he said.

One of the most stunning moments was when Jean recalled what he said when he was filling out a 20- to 30-page application to become a police officer.

“I don’t remember much of what I wrote, but I did say ‘I want to help those who can’t help themselves.’ I didn’t understand what that truly meant then, but I do remember my late mother used to say in the Creole language, ‘What you’re looking for you’re going to find.’ And she was right. Because when you do help those who can’t help themselves, you will find trauma, you will find grief, you will find fear in people’s eyes.

“And you will find moments where humanity feels fragile. And when those moments are over, there is silence, there is countless hours of paperwork, there is the weight of knowing what you saw and you carry it with you. The last six years in the Detective Bureau, I have carried that weight alongside some of the finest professionals I know. We are honestly one of the greatest departments in the state of New Jersey. The grinds, the late nights, the quite victories no one sees.”

The Observer will broadcast Jean and Quinn’s speeches on The Observer Live!

At the dinner, the PBA also honored David Crenshaw as Veteran of the Year; the Kearny Food Pantry Network; Zach Barham, owner of Zach’s Garage as Business of the Year; and State Sen. Raj Mukherji as Legislator of the Year.

