50th Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival coming soon

Cherry Blossom season is here — and this year promises to be more exciting than ever before.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. recently outlined a schedule of events for the 50th Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival, set for Saturday, April 4 to Sunday, April 19.

He highlighted the blooming season for the 5,300 Cherry Blossoms in Essex County Branch Brook Park, which traverses Belleville and Newark.

The county executive also welcomed RWJBarnabas Health as a gold sponsor for a second year.

“For half a century, our Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival has brought together our local community, provided the public with exciting ways to enjoy the colorful display of our blooming Cherry Blossom groves and attracted attention from around the globe. We are proud to continue this tradition and invite you and your family to experience this natural wonder that is even larger than the display in Washington, D.C.,” DiVincenzo said. “The festival has helped unify the community, highlighted the benefits of Branch Brook Park and the local neighborhood, and enabled the public to enjoy the blooming trees in a variety of ways.

“We have an exciting lineup of activities where visitors can admire the beauty of the trees, learn about the history of our parks system and engage in Japanese cultural demonstrations. The blossoming trees create a pink and white canopy that is perfect for picnics, photographs and simple enjoyment.”

Event guide

Cherry Blossom Challenge Annual Bike Race

Race through Branch Brook Park in the Cherry Blossom Challenge, a competitive New Jersey tradition, or cheer on cyclists while enjoying a day in the fresh, spring air. Various races occur throughout the morning, with the first race at 7 a.m. and the last race at noon. Registration fees apply to racers. It’s free to enter the park and watch. Saturday, April 4, from 7 a.m., Park Oval Division, Newark.

Cherry Blossom 10K Run

Runners make their way through Branch Brook Park. A portion of the race proceeds benefit the Special Olympics. Registerat www.compuscore.com. Same day registration begins at 8 a.m. Advanced registration is recommended. Race starts at 10 a.m. It’s free to enter the park and watch. Sunday, April 12, from 8 a.m., Branch Brook Park Welcome Center.

1-Mile Fun Run and Walk

Celebrate the arrival of spring and get fit with family or friends. Children are encouraged to run individually or as a member of a school team. Schools and groups must register in advance by contacting Jacquelyn Matthews at jmatthews@parks.essexcountynj.org. This is a free event. All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last. Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m., Prudential Concert Grove.

Essex County Family Day

The public is invited to an afternoon of family fun with a variety of events including live performances, children’s activities and more. Bring your own picnic lunch or purchase food from vendors who will be on site and enjoy the picturesque views overlooking the lake. Admission is free but food and other merchandise will be for sale. Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m., Prudential Concert Grove.

Bloomfest

Enjoy a family day in the pink park. A packed schedule of events includes cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, live music, a crafter’s marketplace, food and more at the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center. Additional musical performances will take place at the Prudential Concert Grove in the Southern Division of the park. Admission is free; food and merchandise will be for sale. Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Talks

Join staff from the Essex County Parks Archives to learn more about the history of Essex County Branch Brook Park and the historic cherry blossom tree collection. All talks take place at 11 am in the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center. No pre-registration is required. Wednesdays, April 1, 8, 15 and 22 and Saturdays, April 3, 10 and 17, at 11 a.m., Welcome Center.

Guided Bus Tours

Book a park historian to lead your bus group on a 50-minute guided tour through the park. Guides will ride along with you, pointing out the historic features of this Olmsted-designed park and sharing stories of the largest cherry blossom tree collection in the United States. For more information or to book a tour, send an email to mmcfarlane@parks.essexcountynj.org or call (973) 735-6231.

Tours by Cell Phone

This free, self-guided historic walking tour may be accessed by cell phone or smartphone all season long. Spend the day exploring all 72 tour stops or pick and choose your favorites. One call to (973) 433-9047. A bar code at each stop unlocks a world of park history and horticultural information. The tour is now available in Spanish.

History, driving directions, a complete list of activities and a web cam where the public may monitor the cherry trees for the peak of the bloom season may be accessed by visiting www.essexcountynj.org/branch-brook-park.

Like this: Like Loading...