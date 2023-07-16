Scout Court of Honor recognizes two new Eagles

Unit 305 convened the Eagle Court of Honor at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny last month to celebrate the accomplishments of two more Eagle Scouts.

Orestes Matos and Kenneth Winkleblech were recognized for achieving the highest rank in Scouting. Both shared personal remarks in thoughtful reflections on their individual journeys and expressed gratitude for assistance and support throughout their Scouting careers. They were also challenged further to accept the Eagle Charge to reaffirm their commitment to the ideals of Scouts BSA.

The two new Eagles are long-time members of Unit 305 who began as Cub Scouts. After they were awarded the Arrow of Light, they crossed over to the troop, where they advanced through the ranks. After both graduated from the prestigious National Youth Leadership Training program, they returned to Unit 305 to implement their unique leadership styles.

Local communities benefited from their Eagle Scout Service Projects. Working alongside their fellow scouts, leaders, and families, these young men relocated St. Stephen Church’s 9-11 memorial cross and constructed a contemplative meditation space for it and they developed and implemented a community-wide American Flag replacement and retirement program.

Unit 305 thanks the following professionals for their contribution to the Eagle Court of Honor: Rober t Maidhof, JoAnn Lamolino, Brandi-Leigh Miller, David Nelson, Rich Donovan and the Rev. Joseph Mancini, St. Stephen’s pastor.

Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout is one of the most challenging aspects of Scouting. Approximately 4% of all Scouts merit this recognition. In addition to earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, including 14 required ones, Scouts must complete an extensive community-service project that benefits an organization other than Scouts BSA.

The Eagle candidate is expected to plan, fundraise, secure materials and oversee the execution of a completed project, including managing Scout leaders and fellow Scouts in leadership activities throughout the endeavor.

