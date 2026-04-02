Carrino takes oath as Lyndhurst’s new police chief

Following the retirement of former Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr., the Lyndhurst Police Department has a new chief and captain.

Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert B. Giangeruso swore Michael Carrino in as the ninth Chief of Police of the Lyndhurst Police Department Wednesday, April 1, in an outdoor ceremony on a perfect spring-like weather day. Carrino most recently served as the department’s deputy chief.

Carrino, who began his law-enforcement journey in January 1995, rose through the ranks of the department through his 31 years of service. He was among the first officers to join in forming the Emergency Response Team in 2000. Carrino remained committed to supporting his colleagues with previous service on the executive board of PBA Local No. 202 as a younger officer. Carrino was seen as a well-respected patrol supervisor, where he was always known for supporting his personnel.

Additionally, Carrino continued to advocate for officer safety and reform for mental health, co-chairing a law enforcement partnership pilot program with the department as the first Bergen County ARRIVE agency.

Carrino is a husband and father, who raised his family in Lyndhurst, where he is a lifelong resident. Carrino remains deeply woven in the fabric of the community; volunteering as a special needs football coach with local Special Angels program.

Giangeruso, meanwhile, took time to reflect on the new chief’s career.

“Mike’s 30 years with the department have made a career with distinction, leadership and approachability,” Giangeruso said of the new chief. “From his early days on the force to his days as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief, he has gained the experience and insight as a trusted leader with a unique ability to bring people together. …He has demonstrated an extraordinary level of compassion for all people he leads, with a strong commitment to public safety and community.”

Also at the swearing-in, Capt. Ronald Guirland was sworn in. Guirland joined the department in 2000. He commands the Criminal Investigations Division and serves as a commanding-level officer with the Emergency Response Team, Training Unit, Accreditation Team and he leads the department’s Professional Standards Unit.

“He has earned the respect of his fellow officers and has earned the respect he deserves,” Giangeruso said of Guirland. “Ron has demonstrated leadership, sound judgment, accountability the position requires. Through the years, Ron has led with confidence always exemplifying the highest standards of our department. …I am confident he will continue to serve with honor and distinction as a captain.”

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