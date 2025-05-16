Expect Rt. 7 lane closures Friday night through Saturday morning

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, May 16 until 6 a.m., Saturday, May 17, Route 7 will have lane closures in both directions with alternating traffic to allow for the implementation of a new traffic pattern. Route 7 southbound will be shifted to the right shoulder for approximately 1,300 feet starting near the railroad underpass to the exit from Route 7 southbound to CR 508.

In addition, at the same time, Route 7 traffic in both directions will be shifted toward the northbound side of the road for about a mile between the New Jersey Turnpike underpass and the railroad underpass. Northbound traffic will be shifted to the right shoulder and southbound traffic will use the northbound lane.

These traffic shifts are necessary to allow gas main installation on the southbound side of the road.

Like this: Like Loading...