Walker’s office hours at Kearny Town Hall set for this week

Assemblyman Jerry Walker will host mobile office hours on Wednesday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., providing residents of the 31st Legislative District with direct access to state-level assistance and resources.
Residents of Kearny, Jersey City and Bayonne are encouraged to attend and meet one-on-one with Walker and his team to receive support on a range of state-related matters.
“Serving our community means being accessible and responsive; these mobile office hours are an opportunity for residents to speak directly with my office, share concerns, and get assistance navigating state services. Now more than ever, it’s critical that residents know what resources are available to them,” Walker said. “These office hours are about meeting people where they are and making state government more accessible.”
Walker said the initiative is part of his broader effort to expand constituent services and ensure residents may connect directly with his office for timely support.
Constituents may receive help with:
- State services and programs
- Senior and veterans’ services
- Property tax relief and related inquiries
All district residents are welcome to attend. No appointment is necessary.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.