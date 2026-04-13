Walker’s office hours at Kearny Town Hall set for this week

Assemblyman Jerry Walker will host mobile office hours on Wednesday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., providing residents of the 31st Legislative District with direct access to state-level assistance and resources.

Residents of Kearny, Jersey City and Bayonne are encouraged to attend and meet one-on-one with Walker and his team to receive support on a range of state-related matters.

“Serving our community means being accessible and responsive; these mobile office hours are an opportunity for residents to speak directly with my office, share concerns, and get assistance navigating state services. Now more than ever, it’s critical that residents know what resources are available to them,” Walker said. “These office hours are about meeting people where they are and making state government more accessible.”

Walker said the initiative is part of his broader effort to expand constituent services and ensure residents may connect directly with his office for timely support.

Constituents may receive help with:

State services and programs

Senior and veterans’ services

Property tax relief and related inquiries

All district residents are welcome to attend. No appointment is necessary.

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