ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today.

Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECPO at (877) 847-7432. All calls are kept confidential.

