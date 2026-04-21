Nutley baseball bounces back with 3-1 week

Nutley baseball coach Eric Puzio has long known that his team, while young, has the talent and potential to accomplish a lot this spring.

Last week, after being pressed with real adversity for the first time this season, the Maroon Raiders showed that they have the ability to bounce back.

After losing three consecutive games the week before, Nutley bounced back with three consecutive wins, defeating Northern Highlands and then sweeping a two-game series with Verona. And while the streak ended with a 2-0 loss to River Dell on Saturday, it was a performance Puzio thought was as solid as any his team has had all season.

“The week as a whole was a great thing for us,” Puzio said. “The last eight days for this program I think was a great thing. Winning against Northern Highlands at home, then sweeping Verona, it was a great week.”

A key part of that turnaround and overall 5-4 record, has been Nutley’s starting pitching. Junior Sean Feeney, who threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in his first start against St. Benedict’s, has emerged as the No. 1 on the staff, pitching to a 2.25 ERA on the season with 26 strikeouts in just 18.2 innings. Another junior righty, Gabe Rodriguez, has excelled as the Raiders’ Saturday starter, pitching to a 2.38 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 17.2 innings. Junior lefty Kennan Bilotta has been steady when healthy and Dominic Saldano has shown the ability to both start and come out of the pen.

Further adding to Nutley’s depth on the mound are sophomore John Machtemes, seniors Nick Gaccione and PJ Balsalmo as well as juniors Devon Schlitt, Andrew Raboy and Jackson Poole among those Puzio has full faith in putting out there in a big spot.

Sophomore Ryan Puleo is another promising arm, who will be counted on in the games to come.

“We have a bountiful amount of arms,” said Puzio. “These guys are getting opportunities. I would go to all of them at this point.”

While Nutley’s offense has yet to fully get on track quite yet, one of the biggest surprises has been the play of Machtemes. The first baseman currently leads the team in average (.333), RBI (10) and slugging percentage (.542).

“He’s very versatile. He could play every position in the infield, but we put him at first because we want his bat in the lineup,” Puzio said. “He’s been showing out a lot and very happy with what I see so far.”

This year’s Nutley lineup is much more reliant on speed, defense and smallball than the prototypical Raider teams of the past that relied heavily on slugging. Among those that personify the shift has been junior second baseman/outfield Anthony Straface, who is hitting .321 and is one of Nutley’s top table-setters.

Shortstop Eugenio Roman, one of the few senior starters, is another, who despite a slow start with the bat, gets on base thanks to being hit by five pitches, and can wreak havoc once he’s on as he’s stolen five bases.

Rodriguez starts at third base with Jackson Veneziano taking over at the hot corner when Rodriguez pitches and at second when Straface is in the outfield. Puleo and Brian Donaghan bring additional infield depth.

In centerfield is one of Essex County’s top outfielders in Saladino, who is hitting .292 while leading the team in runs (10), doubles (five), stolen bases (nine) and providing stellar outfield defense.

“That kid is so talented,” Puzio said of Saldadino. “He has so much ability.”

In right field is Poole and in left is Raboy. Both are juniors, who despite slow starts have the talent to be major contributors in the outfield. Schlitt and sophomore Gennaro Davino are also capable outfielders in a pinch. Sophomore Evan Sebarowski brings added depth and defense to the outfield as well as junior Anthony Raffa.

Junior Jowe Roque starts at catcher, where he has made a strong impact defensively and with his energy. Chris Kovacs has served as a backup, as will senior CJ Giachetti when he returns from injury.

Kovacs, a senior, is the main designated hitter.

Nutley looked to continue its winning ways on Monday, after The Observer’s deadline, with a double-header against Montclair Kimberley, in a pair of key SEC Liberty Division games. The Raiders then travel to Bernards on Tuesday before traveling to Westwood. On Monday, April 27, the Raiders will host Seton Hall Prep, currently ranked No. 4 in the state by NJ.com.

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