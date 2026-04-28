All but 2 Hudson mayors endorse Guy’s re-election for HCDO chairman

Mostly all Democratic mayors throughout Hudson County have endorsed the re-election of Craig Guy as chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization, including Mayors Brian Stack (Union City), Albio Sires (West New York), Richard Turner (Weehawken), Carol Jean Doyle (Kearny), James Solomon (Jersey City), Emily Jabbour (Hoboken), Mike Gonelli (Secaucus), Wayne Zitt (Guttenberg), Dina Grillo (East Newark) and James Fife (Harrison).

The mayors of North Bergen (Nick Sacco) and Bayonne (Robert Kubert/interim) did not make endorsements.

“Craig Guy has been a tremendously effective standard bearer for our Hudson County Democratic Party. Craig was clear from the outset of his term that he wanted a more inclusive and far-reaching Hudson County Democratic Organization that would work in concert to best represent the ever-expanding voices and true conscience that represents all of our democratic values.

“Craig has been a calm and steady presence and his influence, expertise and willingness to not just listen, but also hear differing opinions helped us achieve our unity Democratic ticket to avoid the infighting that has defined our party for so long. Craig not only spearheaded our County Party’s efforts to deliver the second largest Democratic plurality for the historic election of Mikie Sherrill last November, he has also been hard at work forging partnerships on the federal, state, county and local levels as our chair.

“Craig Guy is exactly the kind of leader Hudson County needs. Because of his leadership and our strong partnership, Hudson County is poised to have one of the most diverse and progressive county commissioner boards in our history. We’re also proud to continue to stand with County Chairman Guy as we all work together to reform the county party and make sure everyone has the opportunity to enter the world of public service.

“This is what modern, democratic leadership that delivers real results for real people looks like. We look forward to supporting his upcoming re-election.”

Guy expressed gratitude for the endorsements.

“Since my election to serve as Hudson County Democratic chair, I have been very vocal about the fact that our party has been growing and evolving, and we would be missing a critical opportunity if we did not embrace that evolution,” he said. “Working together with so many strong, effective and dedicated leaders throughout Hudson County we have been able to put the politics of the past aside and stand strong against the consistent attack on our democracy. Hudson County Democrats began by taking the lead in the effort to elect Mikie Sherrill for governor and now we are continuing to work together to make sure we prioritize our democratic principles and the people we represent above all else.”

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