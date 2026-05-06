No-drone zones coming near World Cup venues: Stephens

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II is reminding county residents and visitors that all FIFA World Cup 2026 match venues and fan-related events will be designated as strict “No Drone Zones.”

Unauthorized drone use near stadiums is illegal and poses serious safety risks. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will enforce Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) during all matches and fan festivals.

Violators face significant penalties, including fines up to $100,000, criminal charges, possible imprisonment and confiscation of their drone.

“Public safety is our top priority,” Stephens said. “We urge everyone to follow the law and leave the drones at home. If you cannot attend the matches in person, please enjoy the events safely at home.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious drone activity to local law enforcement. Call 911 in the event of an emergency or call the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI.

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