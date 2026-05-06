Lyndhurst PD offers tips for potential upcoming World Cup parking, traffic issues

Lyndhurst property and business owners are being advised to take proactive measures to secure parking areas and business locations during the World Cup.

MetLife stadium will host eight matches with tens of thousands of spectators expected to attend. Matches here will take place between June 13 and July 19.

MetLife Stadium will have no available spectator parking available due to the parking lot being used to host FIFA-related sponsors, fan-experience events and heightened security measures. Public transportation will be limited and will be only able to handle half of the anticipated spectators.

Ride share and shuttle services will be restricted to designated pre-approved locations. The restricted transportation will put a high demand on nearby private and public parking areas. Expect match spectators and general fans with and without tickets to travel to the Meadowlands area searching for parking. FIFA will not allow non-sanctioned shuttling to the MetLife property; therefore, if you are planning on doing so, there will no safe way to transport attendees to the MetLife property.

Lyndhurst PD recommended security measures and required compliance includes:

Access to property restrictions

Clearly post “Private Property- No Trespassing Signs” at entrance points

Use cones, barriers, gates to restrict unauthorized vehicles on your property

On-site security or personnel to address any issues and deter parking, tailgating, illegal vending, coordinate and report issues with the Lyndhurst Police Department.

Surveillance & monitoring systems

Review all camera locations to make sure your property is properly covered Make sure all cameras are operational

Check with your surveillance company to make sure the system is operating properly and recording

Lighting and obstructions

Maintain adequate lighting through all parking areas

Repair any non-functioning lighting immediately

Remove any obstructions that impede your line of site to parking areas

Safety management, liability & compliance

Expect increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area before and after matches

Keep all fire lanes and emergency access points clear at all times

Property owners may be held responsible for any unsafe conditions or unauthorized use of property

Ensure compliance with applicable state ordinances, township ordinances and safety codes

Township short-term rental ordinance

Township ordinance bans all short term rentals of property, under 30 days. These properties are commonly on the Airbnb or VRBO platforms. Township officials are monitoring these platforms and zero tolerance enforcement will be conducted to safeguard the quality of life within the township. Anyone with tips or information regarding illegal rentals are urged to contact Capt. Andrew Marmorato at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2605 or email specialoperations@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov The anonymous tip hotline is (201) 804-9346

Off-street parking township ordinance

Utilizing private property must be in accordance with the township ordnance pertaining to off street parking, This includes the parking of vehicles on the front lawn of private residences.

Additional considerations

Commercial Parking lots can be rented for parking following township requirements and permits may be necessary dependent upon the scope of operation.

Expect traffic delays before and after matches on Route 3, Route 17 and local streets

Expect increased illegal parking complaints on public and private properties

Because the World Cup is a high-profile event attracting politicians and dignitaries, expect high security measures to be in place. Federal, state, county and local law enforcement will present before, during and after matches

Contact Deputy Chief Paul F. Haggerty for any issues at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2603.

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