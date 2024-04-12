Lyndhurst police arrest 3 juveniles who stole car, possessed firearm, all while driving recklessly through to North Arlington

Three juveniles who allegedly stole a car in Clifton earlier this month took the Kia on a joyride through Lyndhurst before crashing in North Arlington, and when police finally apprehended them and searched the stolen vehicle, they found a handgun, among other items, the Lyndhurst Police Department says.

On April 10, 2024, at approximately 11 p.m., Lyndhurst police officers were alerted to the presence of a stolen vehicle operating in the area of Schuyler and Union avenues. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Clifton on April 6.

Officer Michael Clifford ultimately came upon the stolen vehicle in the area of Page Avenue and Lewandowski Street and when he activated his emergency lights in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop, it fled at a high rate of speed east on Page Avenue.

A pursuit ensued, during which the suspects led Officer Clifford through Lyndhurst, along Schuyler Avenue, and into the neighboring North Arlington. Officer Clifford continued to pursue the stolen vehicle which turned down the residential dead-end Renner Place. The pursuit concluded when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. Three suspects immediately ran from the vehicle and fled to the rear of a nearby home.

Officer Clifford was joined by Lyndhurst officers Sgt. Eric Cerrito, officers Michael D’Alessandro and Sal Wartel, Dets. Michael Giangeruso and Steve Batista and several officers from the North Arlington Police Department. A perimeter was immediately set up. Officers swiftly apprehended the suspects, who were caught hiding in the rear of a residential property. A search of the stolen vehicle uncovered a .380 handgun, a screwdriver, a utility knife, and a stolen license plate from a vehicle in Lyndhurst of the same make, model and color as the stolen vehicle.

“We are grateful that no one was injured during this dangerous incident. The swift and coordinated response of the officers led to the successful apprehension of these three juveniles,” Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The juveniles, whose identities are protected due to their age, were between the ages of 14 and 16, and were from Clifton, Garfield and Passaic respectively. They were charged with theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest by flight and possession of burglary tools. Two of them were remanded to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center and a third was released into the custody of a parent.

The Lyndhurst Police Department emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the Lyndhurst community and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the law and protect its residents. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is urged to contact the Lyndhurst Police Department at (201) 939-2900.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

