Fabula, San Martin, honored at Elizabeth PD’s Blue Mass

Two members of the Kearny Police Department were recognized by the Elizabeth Police Department for their collaborative work that brought down a criminal enterprise.

Det. Sgt. John Fabula and Det. Bryan San Martin were feted at the Elizabeth PD’s annual Blue Mass and awards ceremony.

Det. Sgt. Fabula and Det. San Martin received the Elizabeth Police Department’s Excellent Service Award for their investigative work and collaboration during Operation Fare Game, a multi-agency investigation that led to the identification, arrest and charging of eight people connected to an organized-criminal enterprise.

The operation highlighted the importance of interagency cooperation, intelligence sharing and coordinated police work in protecting our communities and preventing further victimization.

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