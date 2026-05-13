News briefs

Kearny Knights selling patriotic lawn signs

The Knights of Columbus 6928 are selling lawn signs celebrating the United States’250th anniversary. Preorders may be placed by sending an email to knightsofcolumbus6928@gmail.com. The cost is $10 per sign.

Belleville community bike ride upcoming

The Belleville Police Department hosts its sixth annual community bike ride Saturday, May 30, 2026 at School No. 7, 20 Passaic Ave., at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The 3.6-mile community ride is a leisure family friendly one throughout the Belleville that will be escorted by the Belleville PD. This is a great opportunity to meet and interact with officers, neighbors and friends. There is no cost.

Harrison 5k run/walk set for end of month

Harison kicks off its semiquincentennial celebration with a 5K run/walk on May 31 at 9 a.m. from Veterans Plaza. The cost is $35. Additionally, organizers are offering a 1.5K walk and dog walk for free for Harison residents. The deadline to register at events.elitefeats.com/26harrison5k is May 15.

NA Knights hosting home-style chicken dinner

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus host a homestyle chicken dinner Tuesday, May 19, at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington at 6 p.m. On the menu: chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuits, dessert and refreshments. The costs is $25 per adult and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. Reservations must be made by Friday, May 16, by calling (201) 988-0183. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-perishable, non-expired canned good for the Food for Families project.

Belleville Woman’s Club hosting Fish & Chips day dinner and fundraiser

The Woman’s Club of Belleville hosts a National Fish & Chip Day celebration, Friday, June 5, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Belleville Senior Center, 125 Franklin Ave., Belleville. Dinner comes with fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and a drink. Chicken may be substituted for fish. Tickets are $25. Make checks payable to “Woman’s Club of Belleville.” For more information or tickets, call Patty at (201) 303-3377 or send an email to bellevillewomansclub@gmail.com.

Belleville hosting senior citizen prom

The Township of Belleville hosts a prom for senior citizens (those 50 and older and who are season pass holders) Friday, May 15, at the senior building, 125 Franklin Ave., Belleville. Volunteers are needed. Register to do so by sending an email to events@bellevillenj.org. The event is sponsored by Mayor Michael Melham, the Town Council, the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Kearny PBA and Education Association raising cash for youth World Cup soccer tournament

The PBA No. 21 and Kearny Education Association sponsor a fundraiser to benefit a World Cup soccer tournament this summer in Kearny for kids in the fifth- through the eighth-grades. Raffle tickets will be sold at $30 per ticket. Those who buy tickets will receive a World Cup-themed challenge coin honoring Kearny’s soccer history. Just 250 tickets will be sol. The top prize is a 65-inch TV and the second prize is a 55-inch TV. Get tickets by sending an email to mekladious@kearnypba.org.

Washington Middle School hosting music & art show

Washington Middle School, 1 N. Fifth St., Harrison, hosts its annual music and art show Wednesday, June 3, from 5:30 p.m., where the art expo will take place. A concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event features performances by the Washington Middle School Concert Band, the choirs, chamber choir and vocal soloists. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students and children.

Kearny American Legion hosting pasta night

The Kearny American Legion Post No. 99 hosts a pasta night fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 31. Seats are limited. Tickets are $25 pp. Call Ray Rivera at (201) 889-8759 to RSVP. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

Kearny UNICO hosting bus trip

Kearny UNICO’s ”spring bus trip is set for Sunday, May 17. A bus will departs at 9 a.m. for the Wind Creek Casino from the parking lot of the American Legion, 314 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Prior to departure, beginning at approx. 7:45 a.m., coffee and will be served to everyone going on the trip inside the Legion hall.

Participants will get $25 back in slot play.

Tickets are $42 per person. Make checks payable to Kearny UNICO and return it to Lou Pandolfi, 81 Thoma Ave., Maywood, N.J. 07607 as soon as possible. If you require additional tickets, call Lou at (201) 693-8504 or send him an email to lpandolfi@verizon.net.

Get help paying for food from NA Health Department

The North Arlington Health Department hosts a presentation for residents of North Arlington and surrounding towns to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., on May 12 and June 9.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

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