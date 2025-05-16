2 dead following crash in Kearny

Two people have died following a crash early this morning on the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department continue to investigate a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Kearny shortly after 3:30 a.m. The Kearny Police Department was notified of a collision in the area of 490 Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny. Responding officers found two vehicles — a BMW sedan and a Ford Transit Van — were involved in a crash.

The male driver of the BMW and a female passenger were both killed in the crash. They were both pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4:45 a.m. Their identities are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. The cause and ,=manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Transit Van contained nine occupants from Canada and New York State.

Seven of the occupants were transported by Emergency Medical Services to University Hospital in Newark and two occupants were transported to Jersey City Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries. One of the injured individuals was listed in critical but stable condition.

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Kearny Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave a tip at: https://hcpo.opsnetwork.org/tips.

All information will be kept confidential.

-30-

