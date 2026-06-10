North Arlington has fun summer planned

If you’re looking for summer fun, North Arlington has you covered — and then some.

Mayor Daniel H. Pronti and the Borough Council have announced a full slate of community events running through September, giving residents of all ages plenty of reasons to get outside, connect with neighbors and celebrate their community.

“This summer, North Arlington is once again the place to be,” Pronti said. “We’ve put together something for everyone — from live concerts in the park to family-safety events to the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July, as we mark our nation’s 250th anniversary. This is what small-town community is all about, and I can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

Mark your calendars:

Saturdays, June 13 & 27, July 11 & 25, Aug. 8 & 22 — Oldies in the Park: Head to Daniel Morris Park on River Road from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the Oldies in the Park series — a perfect way to toe-tap through your Saturday morning. The series features Tom Catucci, a North Arlington native, and his entertainer friends.

Saturday, June 20 — Paper Shredding Day: Safely dispose of sensitive documents at the Borough Hall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is free and open as an exclusive service to North Arlington residents.

Saturday, July 4 — Declaration of Independence Reading: Join neighbors on the Borough Hall lawn at noon for the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence — a North Arlington tradition.

Weekdays, July 6 through Aug. 14 — Youth Summer Program: Registration remains open for the 2026 Youth Summer Program. The six-week program begins the week of July 6 at Allan Park, 93-96 Schuyler Ave., and is open to children entering grades K–4. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

North Arlington residents may register in person through June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Borough Hall, 214 Ridge Road, Office of Administration (second floor), with proof of residency. The cost is $100 per week and includes Friday bowling trips. Space is limited, so families are encouraged to register early. For more information, send an email to asheedy@northarlington.org.

Tuesdays, July 7 through Aug. 18 — Free Summer Concert Series: The Stage at Riverside County Park comes alive every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for North Arlington’s free Summer Concert Series.

July 7 — Shake, Rattle, & Soul

July 14 — Mighty Spectrum Band

July 21 — Almost Eras: The Taylor Swift Experience

July 28 — Suit & Mai Tai

Aug. 11 — Here’s Elton

Aug. 18 — Danny V’s 52nd Street Band

(Please note: there is no concert Tuesday, August 4.)

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — National Night Out: Join North Arlington Police Department and local first responders at the Borough Hall parking lot from 6-9 p.m. for National Night Out — a nationwide celebration of community-police partnerships. National Night Out details are currently being finalized as the police continually enhance the event experience for the community.

Saturday, Sept. 26 — Celebrate North Arlington Day: Cap off the summer at Borough Hall parking lot from noon to 7:15 p.m. Celebrate North Arlington Day is the borough’s signature, end-of-summer community celebration, featuring live music including a performance by Swingman & the Misfit-Mutts. Additional performers are being confirmed, and a full entertainment lineup will be announced soon.

“Celebrate North Arlington Day is always the highlight of the year,” Pronti said. “We wrap up the summer season the same way we came in —together, having a great time.”

If any group, business, or individual is interested in having a table at Celebrate North Arlington Day, contact Borough Hall at (201) 991-6060, ext. 108.

For updates and details as they are confirmed, visit www.northarlington.org and follow the Borough of North Arlington on social media. Additional activities may be announced as planning progresses.

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