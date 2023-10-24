Nutley’s Trunk or Treat set for next week

Nutley Commissioner Alphonse Petracco and the Public Safety Team are preparing for the township’s annual Trunk or Treat festival of Tuesday, Oct. 31, on the ramp in front of the Department of Public Safety from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

This year’s event will feature decorated car trunks, treats and entertainment.

The public safety-sponsored event is an opportunity for the “Trunk or Treaters” to be able to visit the Police and Fire station in a positive way, enhancing the relationship between police, fire and the community, while also being in a well-lit and secure area.

“Our first concern, during this holiday, is always for the safety and well-being of the children of our community. It is easier to maintain close supervision of the little ghosts and goblins when they go from trunk to trunk for their treats,” Petracco said.

For additional information on to this event, or to host a trunk, contact Petracco’s office at (973) 284-4929.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

