Area drawbridges won’t be raised during World Cup

Several drawbridges in Essex and Hudson counties will be temporarily closed to marine traffic during World Cup matches in New Jersey. The bridges will remain open for vehicles to help facilitate travel to and from matches at NJNY Stadium and the Philadelphia Stadium. The temporary closures affect the following bridges:

North Jersey

Routes 1&9 Truck Bridge over the Passaic River between Newark and Kearny

Routes 1&9 Truck Bridge over the Hackensack River between Kearny and Jersey City

Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge over the Hackensack River between Kearny and Jersey City

Route 7/Rutgers Street Bridge over the Passaic River between Belleville and Kearny/North Arlington

I-280/William A. Stickel Bridge over the Passaic River between Newark and Harrison

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