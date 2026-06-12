Area drawbridges won’t be raised during World Cup

Several drawbridges in Essex and Hudson counties will be temporarily closed to marine traffic during World Cup matches in New Jersey. The bridges will remain open for vehicles to help facilitate travel to and from matches at NJNY Stadium and the Philadelphia Stadium. The temporary closures affect the following bridges:
North Jersey
Routes 1&9 Truck Bridge over the Passaic River between Newark and Kearny
Routes 1&9 Truck Bridge over the Hackensack River between Kearny and Jersey City
Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge over the Hackensack River between Kearny and Jersey City
Route 7/Rutgers Street Bridge over the Passaic River between Belleville and Kearny/North Arlington
I-280/William A. Stickel Bridge over the Passaic River between Newark and Harrison
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.