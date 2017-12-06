Obituaries for 6 Dec. 2017

Virginia ‘Ginny’ DeJohn

Ginny DeJohn, or “Nanie” as she was known as by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 3, at her home in Cary, N.C.

She was 88.

Ginny was born in Boston to the late Milton Sunbury and Margaret Sunbury (née Vondell), but lived most of her life in New Jersey. She worked in administration at Pechter’s bakery for many years before retiring.

Ginny loved to travel and she enjoyed quick gambling trips whenever possible. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. Nanie loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and they loved her; she especially enjoyed watching their extracurricular activities.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Columbus DeJohn, her sons, Robert and Thomas DeJohn, her son-in-law Byron Best, granddaughter Jamie Lee DeJohn, her brothers William and Sonny Sunbury and her sisters Dorothy Ackerson, Margaret Farrell and Maryann Carr.

Ginny is survived by her son, James DeJohn; daughter, Linda Best; grandchildren: Tina Sanchez and husband, Eric; Dana Geris and husband, Nick; Jeneane Morris and husband, Conor; Jordan DeJohn; Lisa Wall; James DeJohn, and wife Megan; great-grandchildren Vincent, Dominic, and Sophia Varano; Peter and Ryan Geris; Christian and Grace Sanchez; Tyler and Mikenzie Grasso; Kayla Sawicki; and Vincent and Alexa Wall.

She is also survived by granddogs Scarlet and Caesar as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ginny also had a number of special relationships with people including Mary DeJohn, Luann DeJohn, Ralph Varano and Sheela Williams.

A visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Apex Funeral Home Chapel, Apex, N.C., was in charge.

Rose Tchalabi

Mrs. Rose Tchalabi (nee Bedigian) of Kearny died Nov. 28, surrounded by her family in her home.

She was 92.

Born in NYC, Rose was raised in North Arlington and lived there for 30 years. She attended Jefferson Elementary and graduated from North Arlington High School in 1942. She had lived in Kearny for the past 62 years, where her four children were raised.

Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Nouhad, in 2003 and is survived by her four children, David Tchalabi (Marilyn), Nancy Thorson (Ken), Wayne Tchalabi and Denise Costa. Also surviving are her grandchildren Tara, Kenny, David, Matthew, Lauren, Adam, Stephen, Kendall and her great-grandson, Noah.

Rose was a very loving, kind and giving person. Therefore, a gofundme page (at gofundme.com/in-memory-of-rose-tchalabi) has been started in her memory. All funds raised will go to one deserving family each in North Arlington and in Kearny so that they can enjoy a memorable holiday in Rose’s memory. Donations may also be mailed to the Condon Funeral Home 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032 (condonfuneralhome.com).

Kevin G. Olsen

Kevin G. Olsen died Nov. 29.

He was 66.

Born in Jersey City, he moved to Kearny 43 years ago.

Visiting was Monday, Dec. 4, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service takes place Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at the Holy Cross Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Kevin was the son of the late Raymond and Marie (Ogden) Olsen. Husband of Toni (Pender) Olsen and father of Shaun, Christopher and Ryan Olsen (Carissa Kestenberg), he is also survived by his sister Christine and his grandchildren Karyn and Gavin.

Kevin’s passing was due to a tragic fire at his home.

Toni lost her husband, her home and most of her belongings. We humbly request that in lieu of flowers, you kindly consider a donation to the family.

Carol Chadwick

Carol Chadwick, 84, of Toms River, died peacefully at home Oct. 29, with her loving husband Norman by her side.

Carol was born in 1933 in Newark, where she grew up before moving to Livingston for a short period of time. After marrying in 1955, she relocated to Kearny where she raised two sons. Her working years were spent in sales with Mace Furniture and Melray’s, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She later moved to Toms River where she enjoyed her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Chadwick Sr., as well as her son and daughter-in-law Norman Jr. and Barbara Chadwick of Middletown; her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Lisa Chadwick of Matawan; and her two grandchildren, Nicole Roslund of Hazlet and Ryan Chadwick of Middletown.

Services were Nov. 10 at Heaven’s Gate Cemetery, East Hanover.

Maria G. Carvalho

Maria G. Carvalho died Nov. 24.

She was 87.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church. Burial will be in Portugal.

Maria was the wife of the late Diamantino Duarte Belchior and Frederico Pedro Carvalho. Mother of Maria Dolores Martins (Luis), Eduardo Fernandes Belchior (Lucy), Lurdes Belchior Matias (Jose) and the late Amorim and Antonio Belchior, she is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Nicholas P. Pappagallo

Nicholas P. Pappagallo of Lyndhurst, formerly of Kearny and North Arlington, died Nov. 29.

He was 73.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Nick lived in North Arlington and Kearny before moving to Lyndhurst 10 years ago.

He was a food service manager in the local area for many years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the North Arlington Elks Lodge 1992 and the American Legion Post 139, Lyndhurst.

He was the beloved husband of Susan Goffredo Pappagallo for 43 years.

The father of Gina Graham (Brian) and Nicholas Pappagallo (Melissa), he was also the grandfather of Chloe and Cassandra.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the St. Stephen’s Building Fund.

Frank Harris

Frank Harris 79, of Kearny, formerly of Jersey City, died Nov. 29.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Mr. Harris lived in Kearny for 53 years.

He was a custodian at Kearny High School for 19 years. He served in the United States Army.

He was the beloved husband of Charlotte Tonner Harris for 53 years. The father of Frank Harris (Susan) and Jennifer Harris, he was also the brother of Anne Kazazian, Marilyn Harris and the late Henry, William and Joseph Harris. He was also the grandfather of Frank and Caitlyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Eden Autism Foundation Development Office, 2 Merwick Road, Princeton, N.J. 08540 (www.edenautism.org/donors) would be appreciated.

Virginia (Ginny) Grace Johnstone

Virginia (Ginny) Grace Johnstone, 75, peacefully died at her home in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 20. Originally from Manasquan, Ginny moved to Kearny, where she married, raised her family and worked at the former West Hudson Hospital, until the family moved to Florida.

Throughout her life, no matter the challenge, Ginny always maintained her signature sense of humor, one that touched everyone who knew her.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Doug Sr.; children, Lee, Doug Jr., David and Amy; her grandchildren; and, the many family and friends fortunate enough to have shared in her laughter.

At Ginny’s request, there will not be a service or interment, as she wished for her ashes to be carried by the wind and warmed by the sun.

Frank O. Gionni

Frank O. Gionni, 75, died Friday, Dec. 1, at his home. Born in Jersey City, he was raised in Kearny and had lived in North Arlington for the past 44 years. He worked as a machinist for P.S.E. & G. in Kearny for 34 years before retiring 15 years ago.

During the Vietnam War he served in the United States Army and played on the United States Air Force Soccer Team. During the 1980’s , he was a North Arlington Little League Baseball coach. Frank was an avid golfer, he was extremely social and outgoing and had a love of sports which he passed on to his sons and grandsons.

He was the beloved husband of Marie (nee Della Rodolfa), the devoted father of Frank and his wife Holly and Chris and his wife Rosanna, the adored “ pop pop” of Matthew and Ryan. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m., thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment is in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. The family will received friends on Monday, Dec. 4.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

John J. Germano

John J. Germano, 93, died Friday, Dec. 1, at the Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Born in Newark, he lived in North Arlington for the past 66 years. He worked as a tool & die maker for Merrimac Company in West Caldwell for 10 years before retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Queen of Peace Council 3428 and the AARP of North Arlington.

John was the beloved husband of the late Eva Germano (nee Naboychik), the devoted father of Albert Germano and his wife Sharon, Janet Germano-Medina and her late husband John, and the late Joseph Germano and his late wife Sarah; the cherished grandfather of John and his wife Kimberly, Joseph, Michael and Jon and his wife Heidi; the adored great-grandfather of Logan, Giana, Amelie and Emmett; and the dear brother of Helen Valentine.

The funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m., thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, for the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Sarah and Joseph Germano Memorial Scholarship Fund, Barnegat High School, 180 Bengal Blvd., Barnegat, N.J. 08805.

Elizabeth Ferguson

Elizabeth Ferguson, 79, passed away on Friday, Nov. 24 at home in Kearny.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Nov. 26. Cremation was private.

Miss Ferguson was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Kearny her entire life.

She was a biller for Valley National Bank in Wayne for 54 years, retiring 14 years ago.

Elizabeth is survived by her nephew, Scott Ferguson; her companion, Albert Burger; and dear friend, Maria Lockard.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Maureen, Bobby and Billy Ferguson.

John Michael Hojewski

John Michael Hojewski, died Friday, Dec. 1, at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

He was 52.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, Dec. 8, at 11:45 a.m. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home at noon.

Viewing hours will be on Friday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. His interment will follow the funeral services in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born in Newark, John lived in Harrison and West Milford before moving to Beachwood 30 years ago. He worked as a forklift operator for AVCON, Lakewood, for 12 years.

He also worked for the Borough of Beachwood and Waste Management of Toms River.

John is survived by his beloved mother Helen Hojewski (nee Cawley), loving siblings Roxanne Long (Raymond), and Joseph Hojewski. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Howard Hojewski, and father Joseph Hojewski.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

