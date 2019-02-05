Correction & clarification: Drug drop off box at Kearny PD HQ may not be used to discard illegal drugs

A story in this week’s edition of The Observer about a new prescription-medication drop box at police headquarters improperly attributed a quote to Kearny Police Chief George King. And it’s important for all residents to know this.

Last week, the new drop box was placed in the main lobby at HQ, 237 Laurel Ave., Kearny. In the story, King is quoted — improperly — as saying residents may bring “everything from marijuana to heroin.”

King didn’t say this because it’s simply not true.

Please note very carefully — the drop box is to be used solely for prescription medications only. Additionally, liquid medications and syringes may not be disposed of using the drop box.

So what should a resident do if they find an illicit drug such as the aforementioned marijuana or heroin? King says they should call police at 201-998-1313. However, note that questions will be asked. This is not a get-out-of-jail free card by any means.

“Project Medicine Drop is a natural addition to our commitment to help improve the public safety and quality of life in the Town of Kearny. It will encourage our residents to be fully aware of the potential for abuse presented by otherwise beneficial medications,” King said in a prepared statement last week.

Residents may visit the KPD at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to dispose of their unused or excess medications.

Project Medicine Drop is a component of the New Jersey Attorney General’s effort to stop the diversion and abuse of prescription drugs, including highly addictive opiate painkillers.

Through this initiative, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs installs secure “prescription drug boxes” at State Police barracks, sheriffs’ offices and police departments throughout the state — including two military installations and several college campuses — allowing citizens to safely dispose of their unused, excess or expired prescription medications only.

Members of the public are invited to visit the Project Medicine Drop site and drop off any unused prescription medications anonymously. But again, a reminder — this does not include illicit drugs of any sort.

By giving New Jerseyans a safe and secure method to dispose of unneeded medications, Project Medicine Drop helps prevent the abuse of these drugs. This initiative also protects New Jersey’s environment by keeping these drugs out of landfills and out of the water supply.

More information about Project Medicine Drop, including the full list of Project Medicine Drop locations, may be found at www.NJConsumerAffairs.gov/meddrop.

The Observer apologizes profusely for this error — especially to Kearny Police Chief George King — and for any and all confusion it may have caused.

