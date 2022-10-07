Expect street closures in Nutley as emergency water main repairs take place

A major water main broke in Nutley this week — it appears it is not affecting Nutley itself — but the township says it could affect residents in Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties.
According to a social media post from the township:
The supply lines are in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Church Street. They transverse Nutley from Bloomfield into Belleville. At this time, the water transmission line break does not appear to be that which supplies Nutley and there are no water issues with the Nutley water system. All transmission supply line authorities are assessing the situation to isolate the leak and make repair.
The line has been identified as a 72” diameter line on the North Jersey District Water system. North Jersey District Water authorities and crews are on site assessing the situation to isolate the leak and begin repairs.
Continue to expect road closures and detours in the area of Bloomfield Avenue from Centre Street to Church Street as authorities work to make the necessary repairs.
The Nutley Water, Police and Fire departments and EMS are also on site to provide assistance as needed.
