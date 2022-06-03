Lyndhurst woman gets 21 months for role in embezzlement scheme: US Attorney

A Lyndhurst woman was sentenced Thursday, June 2, to 21 months in prison for her participation in a multi-year embezzlement scheme and to subscribing to a false personal income tax return, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Ruby Baroni, 55, of Lyndhurst, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals to an information charging her with one count of wire fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. Judge
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
Between October 2010 and August 2016, Baroni held an accounting position at a New Jersey guided-tour company. In that capacity, Baroni had authority to cut checks against the company’s bank accounts. During that period, Baroni and Estela Laluf, a manager at the company, devised a scheme to embezzle funds from the company.
Laluf would direct Baroni to cut company checks to actual company employees and contractors, which did not reflect any actual work or services done by those individuals. Baroni would then cash these checks, and Laluf and Baroni would then convert the resulting funds to their personal use.
In this way, Laluf and Baroni embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company. Baroni then fraudulently omitted the proceeds from the embezzlement scheme from her tax year 2016 tax return. Laluf pleaded guilty before Judge Neals to a separate information related to the scheme Sept. 20, 2021, and was sentenced April 25, 2022, to 27 months in prison.
In addition to the prison term, Neals sentenced Baroni to two years of supervised release and ordered her to pay $295,297 in restitution.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.