Lyndhurst woman gets 21 months for role in embezzlement scheme: US Attorney

A Lyndhurst woman was sentenced Thursday, June 2, to 21 months in prison for her participation in a multi-year embezzlement scheme and to subscribing to a false personal income tax return, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Ruby Baroni, 55, of Lyndhurst, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals to an information charging her with one count of wire fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. Judge

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Between October 2010 and August 2016, Baroni held an accounting position at a New Jersey guided-tour company. In that capacity, Baroni had authority to cut checks against the company’s bank accounts. During that period, Baroni and Estela Laluf, a manager at the company, devised a scheme to embezzle funds from the company.

Laluf would direct Baroni to cut company checks to actual company employees and contractors, which did not reflect any actual work or services done by those individuals. Baroni would then cash these checks, and Laluf and Baroni would then convert the resulting funds to their personal use.

In this way, Laluf and Baroni embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company. Baroni then fraudulently omitted the proceeds from the embezzlement scheme from her tax year 2016 tax return. Laluf pleaded guilty before Judge Neals to a separate information related to the scheme Sept. 20, 2021, and was sentenced April 25, 2022, to 27 months in prison.

In addition to the prison term, Neals sentenced Baroni to two years of supervised release and ordered her to pay $295,297 in restitution.

