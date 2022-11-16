KPD: 2 masked thieves rob man at gunpoint at Davis Avenue ATM and run away with absolutely nothing

A 49-year-old Kearny man looking to withdraw cash from the Schuyler Savings Bank ATM machine at 24 Davis Ave., Kearny, got a whole lot more than he bargained for on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at around 8:30 p.m., Capt. Timothy Wagner, the Kearny Police Department’s public-information officer told The Observer today.

That’s because as the man was preparing to withdraw cash, two punks wearing masks approached him, brandished a small handgun and demanded his money, Wagner said. Interestingly enough, though, since he hadn’t made a withdrawal yet — they are clearly crappy canvassers — the two suspects got away with a grand total of $0 cash, but since they searched the victim, they helped themselves to some of the personal effects he had in his pockets.

Of course, being of little value to the two masked men, Wagner says they later dropped those items as they ran away from the scene. (We can only hope one of them left a print somewhere on the wallet.)

As for the two suspects: One is described as a light-skinned Black man, around 25, approximately 5’11” with a medium build wearing a grey-hoodie. He was the one who flashed the gun. The other suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black man with a thin build and braids. He was wearing all black clothing.

Both had masks on, so at least they were COVID-conscious. (sarcasm.)

The two fled toward West Hudson Park, which appears to be becoming an excellent hideaway spot for criminals (see bank robbery this past spring at the same bank) and reportedly entered a white BMW SUV and left the area.

No injuries were reported, thankfully.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to reach out to Det. Kyle Plaugic at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2834. Tips may also be anonymously sent, by email, to tips@kearnynjpd.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

