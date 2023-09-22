HCPO: Elizabeth man arrested & charged with February Kearny hit and run

An Elizabeth man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians in Kearny on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Ivo DaSilva-Oliveira, 24, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of endangering an injured person and causing injury as an unlicensed driver.

He was taken into custody at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus and released on his own recognizance, pending his first court appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

On the day of the incident in February, shortly after 6 p.m., the Kearny Police Department was notified two pedestrians were struck in the area of Belgrove Drive and Wilkinson Terrace. Responding officers located two victims, both women, aged 57 and 77, both Kearny residents, at that intersection. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene. Both victims were transported by Emergency Medical Services to University Hospital for treatment.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

