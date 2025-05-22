Guy visits Kearny, announces 2025 recommendations for Open Space Guy

The weather was perfect on May 18 and the setting grand as Hudson County Executive Guy celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the Hudson County Open Space, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Trust Fund — a program that during its two decade life has appropriated a total of $112,203,252 — by revealing the grants for 2025 outside the Hartung Center in Kearny on the banks of the Passaic River.

Among many other dignitaries who were present were Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, Superintendent of Kearny Schools Flora Encarnacao and Chairman of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners Anthony Romano.

The fund has created over 20 parks, established, upgraded or improved 42 recreation facilities — including Kearny’s new recreation and community center — developed or rehabilitated 14 spray parks — including at West Hudson Park — more than 50 playgrounds and preserved 19 historic sites throughout all 12 municipalities in Hudson County.

“My administration is determined to continue making Hudson County the best place to live, work, raise a family. This is why in 2024 I championed the Open Space levy to return to a full penny with the agreement of the County’s local elected leaders and the Board of County Commissioners – making 2025 the largest funding cycle since the Open Space Trust Fund’s inception,” Guy said. “As the county celebrates this milestone achievement of 20 years, we reflect on why the Open Space Trust Fund was created — to upgrade, repair and create open spaces and parks in all 12 municipalities within the county. From new accessible parks and playgrounds to splash pads and athletic fields, the trust fund has been a resource to ensure these community spaces are top notch and safe for all residents.”

Romano also chimed in.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I commend the legacy of the Open Space, Recreation & Historic Preservation Trust Fund. For 20 years, the county’s Open Space Trust Fund has given new life to parks and playgrounds across all 12 of our municipalities, bringing joy and recreation to thousands of residents daily. For two decades, this program has been improving the communities we proudly represent, and I look forward to supporting future Open Space projects,” Romano said.

Doyle concurred.

“Kearny is immensely proud to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Hudson County’s Open Space Trust Fund here at the Kearny Crew House – home to many rowers including Kearny’s boys and girls crew team. We are all excited to see the boat house transform into a state-of-the-art facility that will help our teams take it to the next level, thanks to the Open Space Trust Fund and the State of NJ Green Acres Program,” Doyle said.

And lastly, it was Encarnacao’s turn.

“Many students of all ages utilize the parks and athletic fields the Open Space Trust Fund has provided throughout Kearny. As Superintendent of Kearny’s school district, I understand the critical importance of recreation and open space in a child’s development. Playing in safe and upgraded playgrounds and parks enable children to learn to share and expand their imagination while learning crucial motor, creative and problem-solving skills,” Encarnacao said.

In 2003, then-Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, with subsequent approval by the county commissioners, created the Hudson County Open Space, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Trust Fund. That same year, Hudson County voters approved the creation of the Open Space Trust Fund and the first funding cycle was awarded in October 2005.

The following local projects are the recommended 2025 awardees of the fund:

East Newark: Veterans Playground & Water Park

Harrison: Sixth Street Courts/Firemen’s Memorial Playground

Kearny: Kearny Crew House Improvement Project

