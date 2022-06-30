Enjoy films & concerts all summer long in Belleville

Canceled that cruise to Cancun? Scrubbed the shore house?
There will be free family fun all summer long in Belleville for those who called off their vacation plans in the face of spiking gas prices and rising inflation — or for any other reason for that matter.
Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council invite everyone to the 2022 Summer Entertainment series that will fill those hot nights with cool movies and music concerts at Belleville High School.
The summer movie series takes place every other Wednesday, starting July 6, with Disney’s “Encanto” — the timeless tale of the power of community.
Movie nights are scheduled to start at about 7:30 p.m. and will begin at sundown.
Residents who attend movie nights at the high school should bring a lawn chair and a blanket.
The rest of the series includes courageous superheroes (“Black Panther”), well-meaning ogres (“Shrek”), daring fighter pilots (“Top Gun”) and the story of what one young boy will do to be a musician (“Coco.”)
Concerts will be every Thursday, and residents are asked to gather at 6:30 p.m.
Opening night will feature “The Beatles Mystery Tour” July 7.
The concert series will feature an array of music ranging from golden oldies (Jersey Sound July 21) to Latin soul (Cintron July 28), to country (Big Hix Aug. 25).
The series concludes Sept. 1 with Dance the Night Away with Mujack.
Concert-goers should also bring chairs and blankets.
“Creating exciting, community-bonding events in Belleville has always been our focus, but it is more important than ever this summer,” Melham said. “We’ve picked a lineup of movies and music with the hope that there’s something for everyone — just bring your chair and your blanket.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.