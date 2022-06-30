Enjoy films & concerts all summer long in Belleville

Canceled that cruise to Cancun? Scrubbed the shore house?

There will be free family fun all summer long in Belleville for those who called off their vacation plans in the face of spiking gas prices and rising inflation — or for any other reason for that matter.

Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council invite everyone to the 2022 Summer Entertainment series that will fill those hot nights with cool movies and music concerts at Belleville High School.

The summer movie series takes place every other Wednesday, starting July 6, with Disney’s “Encanto” — the timeless tale of the power of community.

Movie nights are scheduled to start at about 7:30 p.m. and will begin at sundown.

Residents who attend movie nights at the high school should bring a lawn chair and a blanket.

The rest of the series includes courageous superheroes (“Black Panther”), well-meaning ogres (“Shrek”), daring fighter pilots (“Top Gun”) and the story of what one young boy will do to be a musician (“Coco.”)

Concerts will be every Thursday, and residents are asked to gather at 6:30 p.m.

Opening night will feature “The Beatles Mystery Tour” July 7.

The concert series will feature an array of music ranging from golden oldies (Jersey Sound July 21) to Latin soul (Cintron July 28), to country (Big Hix Aug. 25).

The series concludes Sept. 1 with Dance the Night Away with Mujack.

Concert-goers should also bring chairs and blankets.

“Creating exciting, community-bonding events in Belleville has always been our focus, but it is more important than ever this summer,” Melham said. “We’ve picked a lineup of movies and music with the hope that there’s something for everyone — just bring your chair and your blanket.”

