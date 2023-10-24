Obituaries for Oct. 25, 2023

Joan Y. Maass

Joan Y. Maass (nee Daley) died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 17, 2023.

She was just shy of 91 years of age.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she lived most of her life in Kearny before moving to Forked River almost two years ago. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Services were in the funeral home and burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Joan was the loving wife of the late Robert H. Maass Sr. “Bob.” She was the cherished mother of Robert H. Maass Jr., Kathy Kerekes (her husband Wayne), Paul Maass (his wife Alicia) and the late Tracey Bredamus (her husband Bob). Also surviving are her grandchildren Michelle (her husband Tim), Danielle (her husband Bryan), Shawn (his wife Jordan), Shane, John (his wife Ashley) and Michael (his wife Erin Beth) along with her great-grandchildren Leonardo, Leo, Nicolo, Robert, Andrew and Winona.

Joan and Bob owned their family business, Maass Movers in Kearny, for many years. She was the company’s office manager. Their business was featured in many Hollywood Movies, most notably in “Batteries Not Included,” “Believers,” “The Pope of Greenwich Village” and “Fried Green Tomatoes.” She was active in Al-Anon and was a certified counselor, earning her accreditation at Rutgers University.

Edward ‘Eddie’ Wetmore

Edward “Eddie” Wetmore of Colonia died peacefully at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

He was 73.

A funeral Service took place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Oct. 24. His final disposition will be private.

If you would like to send a condolence message to his family or read the complete obituary, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Vincent Ortelio

Vincent Ortelio of North Arlington died Oct. 8, 2023.

He was 77.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. His entombment took place at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to his family or read the complete obituary, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

