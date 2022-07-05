Nutley NJIT alum heading back to school at Northwestern

A Nutley man who just got his bachelor’s degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology is only beginning his academic career.

Along the excitement at commencement 2022, NJIT’s College of Science and Liberal Arts (CSLA) recently decorated its star students at an annual awards ceremony. It was there a diverse group of graduates who shared CSLA’s Outstanding Student Award look back on their NJIT journey and the successes they’ll take with them — including Noah Roselli, of Nutley.

The institute shared this interview of Roselli with The Observer.

Where did you grow up and what led you to NJIT?

I grew up in Nutley and am a third generation Nutleyan. My father went to NJIT, but what led me to NJIT was Instant Decision Day at my high school. I applied and found out then and there that I was admitted, which set the tone for my excitement to enter college.

What research focus were you most involved in leading up to your CSLA Outstanding Student Award?

The research I have conducted for the previous year and a half is in an area of mathematics called dynamical systems. I analyzed a system of differential equations that governed the motion of whirlpools in an idealized fluid with Associate Professor Roy Goodman in the math department, which has applications in areas such as aerospace engineering and weather forecasting.

I’ve also had great research opportunities in an REU program at George Mason University last year developing differential equations to model the spread of diseases, and have recently been working on a rewarding project with Dean Louis Hamilton of the Albert Dorman Honors College generating the world’s largest database of Roman street shrines.

What will you take most from your time at NJIT?

When I came to NJIT, I realized how many different people there are in the world and how every single perspective is so important to understand to make decisions. I am thankful to have been educated in such a diverse environment and will take that experience into my professional career.

What’s next?

I plan to relax this summer before going to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, to pursue my Ph.D. in engineering sciences and applied mathematics.

