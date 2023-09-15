Lyndhurst’s second-annual Car Show set for early next month

Lyndhurst’s second-annual Car Show, sponsored by Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso, the Lyndhurst Board of Commissioners and numerous local businesses, is set for Sunday, Oct. 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Hall Park, Delafield and Valley Brook avenues. The rain date is Oct. 8.

Live music will be provided on the big stage by The Cameos. Food and beverages will be sold by street vendors. If the car show must be postponed by the weather, the Cameos will still perform, but indoors at the Lyndhurst Middle School, on Oct. 1.

For those who bring their cars, there will be a $20 entrance fee per vehicle. No pre-reg is required, but day-of registration will kick off at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for all car classes. Donations will also be accepted at the show to benefit the Csapo Family.

