Franklin School in Kearny names May Students of the Month

The following are May Students of the Month at Kearny’s Franklin School.
Olivia Pacheco, Liam Sousa Brandao, Annyliz Moreira, Ayvah Quiles, Margaret Kelly, Mia Siguenza Calva, Anthony Chuquirima Miranda, Mia Abraham-Ruiz, Ariel Avendano Perez, Aditi Jani, Alexander Reis, Michael Olabisi, Bryson Corry, Jack Millar, Gennesis Juarez, Lucas Zanandrea, Aiden Aquino, Adriana Cruz, Lucas Topor, Anna Varghese, Eva Maria Salas Castro, Miguel Romero, Bruno Mejia Ortega, Robert Sabados, Zavian Bryant, Aimee Ramos, Yezid Hidalgo Cabalceta, Maria Valada, Adrian Martinez, Arlendy Cid, Alessandro Guerra Villa, Zavier Perez, Elias Ramirez, Jada DeJesus, Citlalli Garcia, Sienna Martins, Katherine Marrero, Noushin Mahmud, Ava Shaw, James Maldonado, Lismel Nunez Diaz, Brandon Mesarina, Esteban Cardenas, Maria B. Zapata Calle, Jadalynn Aguliar, Aditi Jani, Caleb Wilkinson, Kaelani Rosario, Cataleya Ochoa DaSilva, Luciano Mejia Ortega and Isaac Rios-Matos.
