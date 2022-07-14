Cicala appointed Hudson Trial Court Administrator, Jablonski says

Kimberly Cicala has been appointed trial court administrator in Hudson County, effective Aug. 1, Assignment Judge Jeffrey R. Jablonski of the Hudson Vicinage announced last week.

Cicala succeeds Marie L. Kerrivan, who will retire after 32 years with the judiciary.

Under New Jersey court rules, the administrative director of the courts appoints the trial court administrator in each vicinage. Glenn A. Grant, administrative director of the courts, said he named Cicala on the strong recommendation from Jablonski.

“Trial Court Administrator Kerrivan is a talented manager whose extensive experience has greatly benefited the judiciary. Like Ms. Kerrivan, Kimberly Cicala has served our organization in several important roles. I am confident she will be a valuable asset to continue the tradition of strong leadership in the Hudson Vicinage,” Grant said.

Cicala has served as the vicinage’s operations division manager since 2021. She served as the ombudsman in the Union Vicinage the previous year. Cicala began her career with the judiciary in 2003 in the Essex Vicinage, where she held several positions, including criminal division team leader and ombudsman.

In 2014, she moved to the Hudson Vicinage, serving as assistant chief probation officer in the child support enforcement unit for two years before becoming chief probation officer there.

“Ms. Kerrivan is an exemplary leader within the New Jersey Judiciary. The dedication and enthusiasm that she epitomized over her three decades of service to our organization serves as a model for all. We will miss her and wish her the very best as she moves on to new adventures,” Jablonski said. “Kimberly Cicala brings a rich professional repertoire to court administration in Hudson County. Her leadership skill, combined with a superlative work ethic, will enable us to continue our mission of providing justice to the citizens of Hudson County.”

Cicala earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and a JD from Villanova University School of Law.

“I am honored to have been appointed trial court administrator for the Hudson Vicinage. I am grateful to Administrative Director Grant and Assignment Judge Jablonski for the opportunity to serve the public in this role alongside our team of talented and dedicated judges, managers and staff,” Cicala said.

