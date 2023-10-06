Franklin School in Kearny names September Students of the Month

Yvonne Cali, principal of Franklin School in Kearny, announces the school’s September Students of the Month, who were chosen based on this month’s mantra “Everyone Can Learn.”
Jacob Santos, Kate Gonzaga Granda, Zynah Sharma, Zuriel Vivas, Thiago Troya-Escobar, D’Alessandro Aliaga Diaz, Maria Modolo, Celina Padilla, Madeleine Cohetero, Ayla Alves, Alexi Lugo, Elizah Vasconcelos, Sophia Hernandez, Nani Chapman-Davis, Ines lmezzouri, Tobiasz Opiat, Valeria Silva, Kaylee Moscoso, Hendrix Churchman West, Austin Gonzalez, Joniel Rodriguez-Jimenez, Jayden Gonzalez, Lukas Teixeira and Mateo Campos.
Also, Ebrahim Perea, Maryanne Araujo Da Silva, Anthony Varghese, Shannon Ryan, Yanati Ixcoy Shivir, Johanna Chavarria, Mia Acevedo, Noah Yang, Benjamin Silva, Eithan M. Pinela Romero, Jazmin Rodriguez Araujo, Haily Aguilar Gonzalez, Jacob Ureta, Kimberly Zielonka, Melody Fernandez, Antonella Benjumea, Manuel Lorenzo, Adelina Martinez, Adriann Moncada, Rihana Rodriguez Garcia, Kelly Marie Reyes, Ryan Rodriguez, Gabriella Goya Garcia, Jacob Navarro and Jas Barrantes.
