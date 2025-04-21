Expect lane closures overnight all week on Truck 1&9 in South Kearny

Beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, April 21 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, April 22, and continuing each night through Friday, April 25 at the same time, the two right lanes on Route 1&9 Truck are scheduled to be closed at Hackensack Avenue in Kearny until after the Bridge over the Hackensack River. The closures are necessary for structural and electrical work in preparation for replacing the bridge elevator. At least one lane will remain open overnight. Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down in the work zone.

The work is part of a $13.8 million maintenance project that will replace the elevators on the Route 1&9 Truck Bridges over the Hackensack and Passaic Rivers. The elevators are necessary to access the machine rooms to control the moveable bridges and to maintain safety lighting on top of the bridges.

