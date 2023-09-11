Belleville PD (and others from the town) will host Puerto Rican police officers in softball tournament

The Township of Belleville will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual softball tournament between members of the Belleville Police Department and Puerto Rico Police Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15.
Mayor Michael Melham and other local officials from the township and the school district will also participate in the tournament, to be played at the Carl Corino Softball Complex at Clearman Field at No. 8 School, 183 Union Ave.
Each night, the first of two games a 6 p.m. first pitch.
This is the third year the township has hosted a team from the American commonwealth, where the game of baseball — and its close relative, softball — is as common as palm trees swaying in the tropical breeze.
Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is a time to recognize the contributions and achievements of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico the Caribbean and Central and South America.
“A spirited but friendly ball game is a great way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month,” Melham said. “When we can come together and play a sport that is so beloved in so many of those countries, it’s a home run.”
As in past years, the games will be the centerpiece of a celebration that will also include ethnic music and food.
