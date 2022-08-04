Sights from the Kearny Junior Police Academy

The Kearny Junior Police Academy is underway this week at Lincoln School and Sgt. Adriano Marques and Officers Jack Grimm and Vanessa Sevellano — of the Community Policing Unit — have the kids occupied at all times, learning the ropes about what it means to be a law-enforcement officer.

We visited yesterday when the Hudson County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit was there — but some of the other pics you’ll see include visits from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crime Scene Unit and the Lyndhurst Fire Department’s Dive Team. Look for a recap in the Aug. 10, 2022, edition of The Observer.

