Registration underway for Nutley Recreation XC track

Registration for Nutley’s recreation cross-country track program — open to kids in fourth- through eighth-grades — is underway through Sept. 5.

“Running sports provide children with the motivation to become stronger athletes by increasing their metabolism and keeping them physically fit,” Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said. “Promoting fitness at every age level will contribute to developing a healthy lifestyle.”

The fee for the XC program is $65 per child with a Sept. 5 deadline. Register at www.register.communitypass.net/nutley. The program meets at Kingsland Park. (Rutgers Place and Passaic Avenue.)

For more information, contact the recreation department at (973) 284-4966, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

