Water pressure back to normal, Belleville mayor’s office says, but boil water advisory still in effect

Water pressure has been restored to normal in Belleville as Newark Water continues repair work on the ruptured water main break, the mayor’s office said today.

A water advisory remains in effect in the wake of Tuesday’s major water main break near the Newark/Belleville border at Branch Brook Park.

Residents who may experience discoloration of water should run their faucets for a few minutes, until the discoloration disappears. Residents are still urged to boil their water before consumption out of an abundance of caution.

The Belleville Water Department is taking samples throughout the township. When the test results are final, the water advisory should be lifted.

Check back for updates.

