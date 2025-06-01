ALERT — Firefighters quickly knock down Copeland Avenue blaze in Lyndhurst

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lyndhurst Fire Department quickly knocked down a blaze in the township, though the building, because of the sheer volume of fire, remains uninhabitable, Chief Paul F. Haggerty said.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025 at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports on a residential structure fire on the lower 100 block of Copeland Avenue. Chiefs arrived on scene and a working fire assignment was confirmed.

Heavy fire was visible from the second-floor windows on the A/D corner of the home. All occupants had self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival. A F.A.S.T. Team from North Arlington Fire Department was dispatched immediately, following standard protocol.

Upon the arrival of Engine 3, a 1 3/4” line was advanced to the second floor and an aggressive interior attack was initiated, knocking down the main body of fire quickly. Crews immediately assisted from Engine 1 and Rescue 4, while Truck 1 performed vertical ventilation. Extensive overhaul was necessitated because of the volume of fire coupled with the interior construction layout in the attic space.

A short time later, the second alarm assignment was transmitted for an additional engine company to the scene from Rutherford, for a ladder company from East Rutherford and an engine company from Secaucus to provide station coverage in town.

One firefighter was evaluated for a minor injury and there were no civilian injuries.

Chief Parker Luland commends the steadfast efforts of the initial responding companies and those mutual-aid departments that augmented their efforts.

The fire was deemed unintentional in nature and was investigated by the Lyndhurst Fire Prevention Bureau.

Also assisting on scene were the first responding Lyndhurst Police Department patrol officers and the Lyndhurst and Nutley fire department EMS.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable by the Lyndhurst Building Department.

