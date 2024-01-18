2 Kearny warming centers will be open Friday, Jan. 19

Two warming centers will be open Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Kearny.

n The Health Department, at 645 Kearny Ave., is open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

n The Main Branch of the library, 318 Kearny Ave., is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone with needs after hours should dial 211.

