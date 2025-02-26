Bus trip from the Henrietta Benstead upcoming

The Henrietta Benstead senior center hosts a casino is trip to Resorts Wednesday, March 19. The bus will leave from 60 Columbia Ave., Kearny, at 9:30 a.m. Coffee, breakfast and snacks will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $45 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Marion at (201) 889-3387. (Checks should be made payable to Henrietta Benstead Friendship Travel Club.) Same-day ticket purchases may be available — check with Marion if you are unsure.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.